Pet of the Week 11/18/2019: Gene

(WETM) – Gene is a 10-month-old black and white tuxedo cat at the Finger Lakes SPCA who is looking for his fur-ever home.

He is a domestic shorthair cat. Gene is shy at first but warms up to people fast. He is good with other kids and cats. It’s still unknown how he is with dogs but he is used to hearing dogs bark at the shelter.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.