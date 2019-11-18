Pet of the Week 11/18/2019: Gene

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Gene is a 10-month-old black and white tuxedo cat at the Finger Lakes SPCA who is looking for his fur-ever home.

He is a domestic shorthair cat. Gene is shy at first but warms up to people fast. He is good with other kids and cats. It’s still unknown how he is with dogs but he is used to hearing dogs bark at the shelter.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now