Pet of the Week 11/4: Sweetie

ELMIRA (WETM)- Sweetie is a five-month-old female kitten at the Chemung County SPCA who is looking for a fur-ever home.

Sweetie is calm and good for all homes. She loves to be cuddled and pet. She is calm and will be good with other animals.

The Chemung County SPCA is hosting a senior for seniors program. This allows anyone above the age of 60 to adopt any animal above the age of 8 for free. November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:

Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm

The Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.





