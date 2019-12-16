Pet of the Week 12/16/19 – Plato

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plato is a 4-month-old kitten that lives up to his namesake, he is a polydactyl kitten, meaning he has an extra toe on each paw. He appears to have thumbs, and it’s incredibly adorable.

He was found under a porch and has been in the shelter for about a month. He is extremely affectionate and starts purring as soon as you give him any sort of attention.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.