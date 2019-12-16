Pet of the Week 12/16/19 – Plato

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plato is a 4-month-old kitten that lives up to his namesake, he is a polydactyl kitten, meaning he has an extra toe on each paw. He appears to have thumbs, and it’s incredibly adorable.

He was found under a porch and has been in the shelter for about a month. He is extremely affectionate and starts purring as soon as you give him any sort of attention.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now