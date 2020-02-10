Pet of the Week 2/10/2020: Harvey Dent and Dolittle

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Harvey Dent and Dolittle are two adoptable cats from the Animal Care Sanctuary. Harvey Dent is part of their medi-cat program, meaning he has a known allergy and his adoption fee is waived. Harvey is a good cuddler and is great with humans and other pets. Dolittle is another good kitty also looking for a forever home.

To adopt Harvey Dent or Dolittle from the Animal Care Sanctuary, call 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687 or visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website. You can visit them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield, PA or 11765 US-6 in Wellsboro, PA.

The East Smithfield location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.