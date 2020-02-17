Pet of the Week 2/17/2020: Archie and Eliza

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Archie and Eliza are sibling kittens and are about 8 months of age. They were hand-raised by someone who works with the Finger Lakes SPCA so they are very cuddling and use to human attention.

They are bonded and the Finger Lakes SPCA would like to send them to the same home, however it is not a set-in-stone rule. Archie is the more outgoing of the two, while Eliza is a little shyer.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.