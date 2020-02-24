Pet of the Week 2/24/2020 – Tanner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tanner is a repeat-offender on Pet of the Week and is still looking for a fur-ever home. Tanner is a hound-mix breed at the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

Tanner is going 3 years old and was surrendered to the Humane Society of Schuyler County because his previous owner was unable to take care of him.

Tanner is an active dog and loves people. He is looking to be the only dog in the home. He is looking for a home with a lot of land to run around on and people who would take him out on walks.

If you are interested in adopting Tanner, visit The Schuyler County Humane Society at 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls Monday, Wed, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Call them at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to set up an appointment at another time. Visit them online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats or for directions.