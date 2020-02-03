Breaking News
Horseheads swim coach no longer with district; suspended by USA Swimming for allegations of misconduct
1  of  2
Live Now
Senate Trial: Final Arguments Expected ( No commentary) Senate Trial: Final Arguments (Story and Commentary)

Pet of the Week (2/3/2020) – Chase

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chase is a one and a half-year-old coon hound that is looking for a loving home. Chase has been neutered and is up to date on all vaccinations, and has a lot of energy. He is selective with dogs and most likely needs a home without cats, older kids that can keep up with his energy will be preferable.

Chase is the longest resident dog at the Chemung County SPCA.

The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:
Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm
Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm

The Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now