Pet of the Week (2/3/2020) – Chase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chase is a one and a half-year-old coon hound that is looking for a loving home. Chase has been neutered and is up to date on all vaccinations, and has a lot of energy. He is selective with dogs and most likely needs a home without cats, older kids that can keep up with his energy will be preferable.

Chase is the longest resident dog at the Chemung County SPCA.

The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:

Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm

Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm

