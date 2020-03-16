1  of  2
Pet of the Week 3/16/2020 – Ash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ash might not “catch em’ all” but he will catch your heart. He is a neutered cat ready for a fur-ever home. He does well with other cats and pets.

As a result of a previous injury, Ash had his eye removed but it does not slow him down one bit.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

