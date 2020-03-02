Pet of the Week 3/2/2020 – Noodle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pet of the Week this week is an adorable 2-month-old kitten from the Chemung County SPCA named Noodle.
Much like her namesake food, she is a little wiggly when out and about for a long time but is otherwise a very loving and playful kitten. She spent all morning at a Read Across America event at an elementary school, so she is very good with kids.
The Chemung County SPCA is open at the following hours:
Monday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Tuesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Wednesday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Thursday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Friday – 11 am to 7:00 pm
Saturday – 11 am to 4:30 pm
Sunday – 12 pm to 3:00 pm
