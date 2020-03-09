Pet of the Week 3/9/2020: Kreuger

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kreuger is a 4-year-old cat who’s specialty is being your lap cat. He would make a fantastic family cat.

To adopt Kreuger from the Animal Care Sanctuary, call 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687 or visit the Animal Care Sanctuary website. You can visit them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield, PA or 11765 US-6 in Wellsboro, PA.

The East Smithfield location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

