ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mia is a 4-month-old kitten who is looking for a loving forever home. She is perfect for a family looking for a kitten and is ready for all the playtime that comes with them.

Call them at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to set up an appointment at another time. Visit them online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats or for directions.