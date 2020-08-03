Pet of the Week: Adidas, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – Adidas is a 4 month old female kitten at the Chemung County SPCA ready to find her furever family. She is a very sweet girl who likes other cats and would likely fit in well at any home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chemung County SPCA is following several guidelines to protect visitors and staff.

If you or anyone you have interacted with has experienced any cold or flu-like symptoms in the past 2 weeks STAY HOME!

In accordance with the government requirements, you’ll NEED to wear a face mask when coming to the shelter .

to . Animal surrenders and adoptions will be scheduled appointments. If you need to surrender an animal or would like to adopt a specific animal, please call us at 607-732-1827 for an appointment.

Patrons of our pet food pantry and other services also need to call for an appointment to pick up pet food.

Adoptable cats can be seen here. And adoptable dogs can be seen here. If you see an animal in which you are interested, you can still visit the animal, you just need to schedule an appointment to do so. We now have a virtual meet and greet option. Ask the front desk staff for more information when you call.

If you would like to come in and visit the shelter animals you can schedule an appt. to do so by calling (607)732-1827 or emailing admin@chemungspca.org

The Chemung County SPCA is open seven days a week.

Monday – Thursday, Saturday: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (July and August only)

You can also visit their website ChemungSPCA.org.

