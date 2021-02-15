Pet of the Week: Ami, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Ami from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Ami is approximately 6-7 months o,d neutered, and up to date on his shots. He has no known experience with dogs, but the shelter believes he could be integrated into a home with a low-key dog and other compatible cats.

“His fleece was white as snow…” Well, he doesn’t actually have fleece, but his fur is white as snow and it sure is soft! Meet Ami, a sweet, handsome boy looking for a forever home where he can continue to blossom into the lap cat that he is growing to be. Shy at times, Ami is looking for an adopter who will be patient with him as he steps out of his comfort zone and into your home and heart.”

If Ami sounds like the right kitty for you, contact the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm (closed Thursdays and Sundays) for more information.