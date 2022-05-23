(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet, gentle, and loving girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

April is a 12-year-old medium-sized Bull Terrier mix that came to the SCHS from another area shelter struggling for space. April is an extremely sweet, affectionate, and gentle girl. She has spent most of her life being given from caretaker to caretaker. Unfortunately, nobody was able to provide her with the medical care she needed, ultimately leading to her visual impairment.

Due to her visual impairment, a quiet home with adults or one with older children would be best for her. Despite her vision problems and a bit of arthritis, the SCHS says that April navigates well and enjoys walks.

The adoption fee is $200 (dogs over 1 year) or $250 (dogs under 1 year) and includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP, and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

To adopt you can call the SCHS at 607-594-2255 Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit the humane society online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, and directions to the shelter. You can also stop by the shelter on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. without an appointment.