Pet of the Week: Athena, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Athena at the Finger Lakes SCPA.

Athena is a very friendly young adult cat who is already spayed. She is also already microchipped, has up to date vaccinations and is litterbox trained. Athena was brought to our shelter as a stray last spring with her 6 nursing kittens. At about the same time, another mom cat had arrived with just one kitten. This mom rejected her baby, and the little helpless guy desperately needed a surrogate mom to survive.

Thankfully, supermom Athena stepped up to the plate and successfully raised not only her six babies, but the little rejected guy too.

Athena’s kittens have all long since been weaned and adopted, but she still has yet to be adopted.

She is a shelter and volunteer staff favorite, and everyone is having a hard time understanding why she has yet to find a loving home of her own.

We have noticed that Athena has great cat helping skills, so we help her to keep them honed by putting here to work in the office too.

Beautiful Athena is social and relaxed and would be a fit for most home environments.