(WETM) — Two very special kitties from the Finger Lakes SPCA are sharing the title of Pet of the Week today.

The first Pet of the Week is a very sweet boy named Aztec. Aztec came to the shelter in January after being abandoned with 16 other cats in one room of a house. This poor boy had problems with his hip, so one of his back legs was removed last month. Now that Aztec isn’t in pain anymore, he’s a very happy cat with a ton of personality.

Aztec is sharing the Pet of the Week title with his kennel mate, Cleveland, who was our Pet of the Week a few weeks ago. Like Aztec, Cleveland is special needs. This boy is missing one eye, but after his eye was removed, Cleveland blossomed into a social boy with a fun personality. He’s been at the shelter since last November and is very eager to find a home.

Both of these kitties are very sweet and calm. They share a kennel with about half a dozen other cats, so they both would be fine in a home with other kitties. Cleveland especially loves other cats, and this social butterfly would do well in a home with other cats. While these two aren’t a bonded pair, these boys get along very well and would do well in a home together.

For the rest of September, the Finger Lakes SPCA has waived cat adoption fees. Both of these sweet babies are neutered and up to date on their vaccinations, so they are ready (and very eager) to go home with loving families at no cost.

If you are interested in adopting either of these boys, you can call the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 or send an email to info@fingerlakesspca.org. You can also stop by the shelter in Bath between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day except for Thursday and Sunday to meet them.