Pet of the Week: BeBe, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is BeBe, a six-year-old pit bull mix at the Schuyler County Humane Society.

BeBe is an absolutely adorable six year old pit bull mix. This, sweet,happy go lucky girl is sure to brighten your day each and every morning. She greets you with her ear to ear grin, an enthusiastic tail wag and an amazing little happy dance. BeBe came to us from a nearby shelter where she arrived as a stray. BeBe arrived with a pendulous mass hanging from her chest, which has since been removed. When she was spayed, two smaller mammary masses were also discovered and removed. These masses were found to be cancerous so should be monitored on a regular basis. BeBe loves people, adults and older children alike, wants to be your constant companion, but wants to be your only four legged friend.

The adoption Fee: $175 (dogs over 1 year) or $225 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

To adopt during the COVID-19 pandemic call the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 ext 201 to schedule an appointment to meet her. You can also visit online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats or for directions to the shelter.