(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good girl from the Chemung County Humane Society.

Bella is a 1-year-old terrier mix who loves people. Bella makes friends with new people everywhere she goes. This sweet girl loves to snuggle and is a big fan of belly rubs. She also loves giving people kisses to show them how much she loves them.

This goofy girl is full of energy and loves running around doing zoomies and playing with balls. Bella is very smart and already knows how to sit. The shelter staff thinks she might know how to shake, too. The staff also says Bella is very willing to learn and would do well with more training. Bella likes to chew things, so she would probably do well with crate training.

Bella loves everyone and would do well in a home with kids of any age, as long as those kids are familiar with being around bigger dogs. Bella is a fan of chasing things, so she probably should not be in a home with cats or other small animals. She doesn’t have much experience with other dogs, but with some training, the shelter staff thinks Bella could do well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting this playful snuggle bug, you can visit chemungspca.org or call 607-732-1827.