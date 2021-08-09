Pet of the Week: Bellini, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is the snuggly Bellini. She is between 3 and 5 years old, according to Becca Morgan of the Animal Care Sanctuary. Bellini was rescued along with 17 other dogs from a home last week. She is fun-loving and can fit any type of home with other dogs or kids.

I think for her, she’d really be good at any home. She is dog friendly. I think she’d probably ignore cats, but we don’t know for sure. I do think she’d love a little kid of her own. And she’s just so sweet, so I think she’d do really good in any home. Becca Morgan, Animal Care Sanctuary

If Bellini is the right fit for your family, visit the Animal Care Sanctuary online or by phone at (570) 596-2200 or (570) 948-1472.

The Animal Care Sanctuary has locations in Wellsboro and East Smithfield, Pa. The East Smithfield office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Wellsboro location is open Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.