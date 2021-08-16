Pet of the Week: Binkie, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is a bit on the unusual side but still is in need of a forever home.

Meet Binkie, a gentle and sweet rabbit that came into the FLSPCA as a stray with a burn wound on her back. A good samaritan noticed the injury that had happened to Binkie and notified FLSPCA to give her some much-needed care.

After some immediate veterinary care from Bath Veterinary Hospital, and some tender love and care from FLSPCA staff, Binkie has since recovered from her wound and her soft velvet fur has grown back in.

She has recently been spayed and has healed from surgery and is now up for adoption looking for her forever home. You can contact the FLSPCA at (607) 776-3039 or email at info@FingerLakesSPCA.org