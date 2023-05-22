(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Blue Belle is a 3-year-old hound dog who is ready to find a family she can snuggle and play with. Much like the flower she was named after, Blue Belle is sweet and beautiful. This dog hasn’t met anyone (human or otherwise) that wasn’t her new best friend. Blue Belle is very affectionate and a big cuddle-bug.

Blue Belle is from the Carolinas, so she would love it if her new family could show her around all of the fun hiking spots and parks in the area. Blue Belle is very active and would love to live with a family that it, too. This dog is the perfect companion for anyone looking to explore all of the hiking trails the Twin Tiers can offer. If you can’t go on tons of hikes, Blue Belle is okay with that as long as you play with her. Blue Belle is a big fan of playing, especially fetch.

Blue Belle is not at all picky when it comes to her new roommates. Since she is so friendly, she would be happy living in a home with other dogs and kitties. Blue Belle would be happy in a home with kids as well, as long as they like to play and snuggle.

Blue Belle is already spayed, has all of her vaccinations, and has been treated for worms and flees, so she’s ready to go to her new home. If you would like to make Blue Belle your new best friend, you can call the Schuyler County Humane society at 607-594-2255 or visit schuylerhumane.org.