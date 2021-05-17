Pet of the Week: Bob, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Bob, a neutered male cat approximately 3-years-old at the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Dinner time is his favorite time, and he also enjoys nothing more than lounging in that sunny spot on the floor or on the window sill in between meals. Given a little time to get to know you, Bob does come around and enjoys pets and human interaction.Bob has a very sweet demeanor once comfortable. He is also very cat social. Bob seems to get along well with most. Interested in this sweet guy? Give our adoption center office a call.

For more information, contact the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm (closed Thursdays and Sundays).