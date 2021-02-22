Pet of the Week: Bongo, Humane Society of Schuyler County

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Bongo, an eight-year-old bulldog mix at the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

Straight out of the pages of a comic book, this guy is sure to make you laugh! if ever a dog was made up of spare parts, it would be Bongo. His head is way too big for his body, his legs are too short, and he’s perhaps, a bit bowl- legged but you can’t help but love him. Those eyes will just melt your heart! He’s all about people and food, and if they come together that’s even better! He came us from another shelter where he had arrived as a stray with a nasty skin infection and was very skinny. His hair is slowly growing back in and he is now at a good weight.

He really enjoys car rides, nice long walks and would love a fenced yard to play ball in!

He loves large KONG Squeezz dumbbell, balls or ropes and will entertain himself for a good long time. He would do well in a home with adults or older kids. He is fine on a leash when he sees other dogs on the street, but should be your only canine companion. He really isn’t into sharing his home with others.