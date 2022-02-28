Pet of the Week: Bonnie, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a sweet, gentle girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

With her partner Clyde adopted, Bonnie is now looking for a place to call home. Bonnie is around five years old and is a wonderful walking buddy with very nice leash manners.

The Humane Society believes that Bonnie would prefer a quiet home with adults or one with older children. She would prefer to be your only canine companion, or with one other laid-back male.

Anyone interested in adopting Grace or any animals from the Schuyler County Humane Society can call 607-594-2255 ext. 201 to schedule an appointment.

