Pet of the Week: Brownie, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – Today’s pet of the week is quite the explorer!

Two-year-old Brownie comes from the Chemung County SPCA and was returned there after her last home wasn’t the right fit.

She’s a snuggle bug and would probably do best in a home without dogs and kids 12 or older that wn’t be too grabby, says Jamie Wolf, an Animal Care Technician at the SPCA. And she just loves to explore everything around her.

She is a calico, so she’s kind of ‘persnickety’, is the best way to say it. And she does not want to sit still; she wants to check out everything in here. Jamie Wolf, Chemung County SPCA

Brownie is also microchipped. The Chemung County SPCA is promoting microchips this month for Disaster Preparedness Month after many animals were displaced by Hurricane Ida. Shelters around the country, including Chemung County, took in animals that were displaced because of the storm.

Anyone interested in adopting Brownie can call the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827.