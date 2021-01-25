Pet of the Week: Bruno, Humane Society of Schuyler County

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Bruno, a three year old bully mix at the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

Bruno lives life large!!! At about three years old, this handsome bully mix is really still a lot like a puppy! He has an incredibly adventurous and fun loving spirit and is up for just about anything! With boundless energy and stamina, he promises to be a great hiking companion, running buddy or happy to accompany you on just about any activity you’re into!

Bruno is a sweet guy with a friendly disposition. He loves everyone he meets and seems to enjoy the company of other canine friends. He really just wants to love and be loved. Bruno could benefit from some formal training, working on his leash manners and a bit more focus, but he promises to be a willing student. So, if you’re looking for a good buddy to share in your adventures, Bruno just may be your guy!

Adoption Fee: $175 (dogs over 1 year) or $225 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.