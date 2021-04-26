Pet of the Week: Buck, Humane Society of Schuyler County

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Buck from the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

One handsome dude, right? Buck came to us from another shelter where he had arrived as a stray, so we don’t know anything about his background. Nor, can we say with any certainty what kind of mix he might be – perhaps hound and maybe shepherd?



We’re estimating him to be between 3 and five years old. He loves his time outdoors and would probably prefer a quieter home with active adults or perhaps one with older teens. He really enjoys his walks and walks well on a leash and loves car rides. A perfect day for Buck would start with a good long walk, a hike or maybe a run in the morning,, an afternoon nap, another good walk or time exploring his fenced yard, a good dinner and then a long snooze in front of the woodstove.



Buck can be a bit aloof when meeting new people and in fact, may be somewhat protective of those he considers family. He prefers to be your only canine companion. He’s the kind of guy who strikes you as being wise waaay beyond his years when he looks at you with those deep brown eyes. He is ready for the next adventure. and is waiting patiently for someone to share that with.

To adopt, for more information, or to see more adoptable pets visit the shelter online at www. schuylerhumane.org or call at 607-594-2255 ext. 201 to schedule an appointment to visit.