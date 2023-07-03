(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good boy from the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter.

Buzz is an 11-year-old white and ginger kitty that is looking for a family to snuggle. According to shelter staff, this chonk has “the loudest purr on the planet.” Buzz has become a favorite for shelter staff because he’s so cuddly and loves sitting on laps. This boy could sit on a lap for hours.

Buzz’s favorite toy is a fishing pole that has feathers on the end. This kitty does like to play, but he gets tired fairly quickly when exercising (don’t we all?) and would like to take a long rest on your lap after some playtime. Buzz knows how important resting is and hopes that you do too. One of Buzz’s favorite activities is sitting by a window and basking in the sunshine.

This sweet boy loves people and kitties of all ages. He isn’t a big fan of dogs, though. Buzz would be very happy in your home as long as you like kitty cuddles and don’t have any dogs. Buzz is already neutered and is up to date on all of his shots, so he’s ready to go home with a loving family.

If you’re interested in adopting Buzz, you can call 607-739-3945 or visit him at the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter. The shelter is located in the Holding Point off Old Ithaca Road.