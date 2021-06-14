Pet of the Week: Casper, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Casper at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

True to his name, Casper is one of the friendliest dogs you will ever meet! He’s about three years old, and is also deaf, but that does not put a damper on his personality. He is still very eager to go on adventures and introduce himself to everyone he sees. He loves playing fetch and entertaining himself with his toys, but what’s his is his, so it’s best to let him do his thing during mealtime! Once he’s gotten some of his energy out, he loves to snuggle up to his favorite people and politely request some belly rubs. He also enjoys taking naps from time to time. Don’t tell him, but he snores! Casper would never ghost you; once you’re his friend, you got a sidekick for life. Come meet this wonderful boy today!

To learn more about Casper, visit the Animal Care Sanctuary online or call them at (570)-724-3687 in Wellsboro or 570-596-2200 in East Smithfield.







The Animal Care Sanctuary in Wellsboro is located at 11765 US-6 and their East Smithfield location is at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane.