(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet little guy from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Cleveland is a very good kitty who is about one year old. This boy is very sweet and loves other kitties. Cleveland is a very social cat and would do well in any pet-friendly home.

This poor baby has been at the shelter since November of 2022 and is patiently waiting for a loving home. Cleveland only has one eye, but this doesn’t stop him from being just as perfect as other kitties.

Cleveland is already neutered and up to date on his vaccinations, so he is all set to go home with a loving family. If you are interested in adopting this sweet little guy, you can call the Finger Lakes SPCA at 607-776-3039 or send an email to info@fingerlakesapca.org.