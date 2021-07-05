Pet of the Week: Colby, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Colby, an eight-week-old kitten at the Chemung County SPCA.

Colby is very tiny and adventurous. Here’s what the SPCA had to say about Colby:

I’m a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I’d love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you’re looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me.

The Chemung County SPCA has new hours of operation starting in July: Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 am – 4:30 p.m. All adoptions, intakes, clinic appointments, and pet food pantry pick-ups are all by appointment.