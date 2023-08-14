(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet kitty from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Cricket is a 3-year-old gray tabby who is looking for a family she can share all of her love with. This poor kitty is the shelter’s third-longest resident and has been at the shelter for three years. Cricket is a very good girl with a great personality, so the shelter staff is surprised she hasn’t found her forever home.

She’s shy at first, but after she gets to know you, Cricket’s playful and loving personality will shine through. Cricket loves to play and is a big fan of treats. This kitty is also incredibly sweet and very affectionate. Cricket isn’t a lap cat, but that’s okay. Cricket still shows people tons of love while respecting their personal space. She could become a lap kitty after she’s out of the shelter, though.

Cricket has had some experience with dogs and loves other cats. Shelter staff say that Cricket should go to a home that already has cats so they can help her gain some confidence. They also think she would be fine in a home with kids as long as they understand that she’ll need some space while she gets used to her new home.

Cricket is already spayed and up to date on all of her vaccinations, so she’s ready to go home with the right family right away. Her adoption fee has been sponsored, so her new family won’t have to pay anything to take her home. Cricket has been waiting for a family for a very long time and is eager to find a loving home.

If you’re interested in becoming Cricket’s new family, you can call Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or drop by the shelter for a visit.