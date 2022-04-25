(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet little lady from the Humane Society of Schuyler County.

Daisy is a 7-year-old female Hound mix who came to the shelter as a stray. Daisy was then adopted but due to circumstances changing for her owner, she was returned to the shelter. The shelter says that she’s as sweet as can be and loves a good walk.

The SCHS says that “Her needs are simple, good food, a warm bed, walks and knowing that she is loved. She will reward you with years of steadfast devotion and companionship.” SCHS says that Daisey is dog reactive so it’s best if she’s your only canine companion.

The adoption fee is $200 for dogs over 1 year, including spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP, and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Daisey, you can call at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can visit the Humane Society online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats or for directions to our shelter. Or, stop by on Saturdays from 10 am. – 1 p.m. when no appointment is necessary.