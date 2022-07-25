(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a smart, outgoing boy looking to become part of an active family.

Danny is estimated to be around a year and a half old. The Schuyler County Humane society says that he will work best as your only canine companion.

Danny is smart, outgoing, loving a lovable. He loves to be active with hikes, runs, and swimming. He came to the Schuyler County Humane Society from a shelter in North Carolina.

The Adoption fee for Danny would be $200. It includes spay/neuter, rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm prevention, and microchipping.

If you’d like to adopt Danny, you can call the Schuyler County Humane Society at 607-594-2255 Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. Or you can visit online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information.

You can also stop by the shelter on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. without an appointment.