Pet of the Week: Elmer, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Elmer at the Schuyler County Humane Society.

This lovable hound mix is really coming into his own after arriving at the shelter, and his sweet, fun loving personality is shining through. He loves to show you his belly for a good ol’ belly rub and you’ll often find him ambling around his play yard with a ball in his mouth. He’s quick to greet you with an enthusiastic wag!

Elmer would likely do best in a home with older children or active adults, where he can share in all of the family adventures. But, you probably wouldn’t have to call him twice when it’s time to curl up in front of the woodstove or settle in for a night of Netflix. Like so many who come to the shelter at about 2 – 3 years old, Elmer hasn’t had the benefit of a lot of formal training, but he’s learning quickly, enjoying his leash walks and training sessions.







Adoption Fee: $175 (dogs over 1 year) or $225 (dogs under 1 year) includes spay/neuter rabies, DHLPP and kennel cough vaccinations, worming, flea treatment, heartworm testing, heartworm preventative, microchipping and microchip registration fee.

To adopt Elmer or one of his friends, call the Humane Society at 607-594-2255, Ext. 201 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit the Humane Society online at www.schuylerhumane.org for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter.