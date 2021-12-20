Pet of the Week: Felicity, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Felicity from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Inexplicably, this beautiful lady has been waiting for her very own home for just a little over a year! She is one of our longest shelter residents. We are so hopeful Santa will bring her a Forever Home this year. Felicity has been very good. She is a staff and volunteer favorite, and no one can understand why she has been waiting for a family to call her own for so long. Felicity has a very relaxed (chill) personality. Content to sun herself through the windows of her enclosure at the shelter. Felicity is friendly with people, and she doesn’t mind being picked up. This gal is about 2 years-old, cat social and has no known issues with dogs. Felicity is also very clean and litterbox trained.

As part of the SPCA’s Holiday Adoption Specials, all adoption fees are being waived for Felicity (as one of our longest residents) for a matching family. All standard adoption policies apply, for more information visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website.