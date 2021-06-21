Pet of the Week: Finger Lakes SPCA kittens, Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

(WETM) – This week the Finger Lakes SPCA is sharing some of their kittens available for adoption.

Big cats, small cats, girl cats, spunky cats, boy cats, sassy cats, shy cats, fat cats, cuddly cats, cats in near about every color of the cat rainbow are available now.







June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month and the SPCA has extended their adoption special through July 31 with $25 off a regular price single cat/kitten adoption or you can adopt a pair for $70.

If you would like to meet any of these spunky kids, call the Finger Lakes SPAC at 607-776-3039. Appointments preferred for adoptions and the SPCA is open 11-4 every day except Thursday and Sunday.

