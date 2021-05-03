Pet of the Week: Gary, Chemung County SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Gary, a 10-month-old neutered male cat from the Chemung County SPCA.
 
This good looking guy is super friendly and will be your constant companion.  He’s very outgoing and talkative and seems to enjoy the company of other cats. Gary can be described as a lover and a helper – so will “help” you when you’re on the computer, reading a book, or just watching tv. He’s just considerate like that because he knows you are not able to do those things all by yourself!
 
If Gary is your guy, then fill out an application and set up an appointment to meet him by visiting www.chemungspca.org/adopt or call 607-732-1827
 
The Chemung County SPCA is open from 11 am to 4:30 pm every day except Wednesdays and Sundays. The SPCA is located at 2435 State Route 352, in Big Flats. 

