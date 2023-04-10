(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a snuggly kitty from Animal Care Sanctuary.

Gemini is a senior girl looking for the right lap to take a snooze on. She is a cuddly girl and loves to be petted. It might take Gemini a little bit of time to warm up to people and show her full cuddle-bug personality, but with a little patience and care, you’ll become her favorite sleeping surface.

While Gemini is always cute, she’s extra cute when she’s happy or relaxed and starts drooling. This beautiful girl also has a spunky attitude and would prefer a home with older kids and no other cats, unless they can give Gemini some peace and quiet when she needs it.

Anyone interested in adopting this unique kitty can call 570-596-2200 or visit animalcaresanctuary.org.