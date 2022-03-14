Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

Pet Of The Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!

Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!

He does need some manners, but he’s going to be pretty easy to train. He’s a very smart dog. And dogs his age all need a little bit of training, so nothing out of the ordinary.

Rebecca Morgan, Animal Care Sanctuary

Anyone interested in adopting Geronimo can call ACS at (570) 596-2200. Animal Care Sanctuary is also accepting donations for “March Muttness” until 11 p.m on March 14 in a competition with other shelters to raise money for the animals. More information is available on the ACS website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now