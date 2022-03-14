Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!

Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!

He does need some manners, but he’s going to be pretty easy to train. He’s a very smart dog. And dogs his age all need a little bit of training, so nothing out of the ordinary. Rebecca Morgan, Animal Care Sanctuary

Anyone interested in adopting Geronimo can call ACS at (570) 596-2200. Animal Care Sanctuary is also accepting donations for “March Muttness” until 11 p.m on March 14 in a competition with other shelters to raise money for the animals. More information is available on the ACS website.