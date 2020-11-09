Pet of the Week: Golden Graham

(WETM) – Golden Graham at the Animal Care Sanctuary is looking for his fur-ever home! Here’s what the Animal Care Sanctuary has to say about this lovable boy:

Golden Graham has taken a few tries in finding his forever home, but that’s because he loves so much that sometimes he misbehaves and is misunderstood. Graham is almost three years old, would be best as an only fur-child, and needs an experienced adopter to show him how to properly channel his energy and love, and we’re confident he can be one of the best companions ever!

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

You can also visit their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 and call them at (570)-724-3687.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.