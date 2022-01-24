Pet of the Week: Grace, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is an outdoor-loving delight from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Grace came to the Humane Society as a stray, and they think she’s around five years old. She loves the outdoors and would fair well with older children or active adults as she’s a “sweet, gentle and quiet girl”. She also walks very well on a leash, even checking in with you from time to time in between her sniffs along the ground.

“Grace loves a good long walk,” said Georgie Taylor from the Schuyler County Humane Society. “And the more to sniff, the happier she is. She loves the snow… but right now it’s a little too chilly for Grace. Probably most of us, too.”

Anyone interested in adopting Grace or any animals from the Schuyler County Humane Society can call 607-594-2255 ext. 201 to schedule an appointment.

