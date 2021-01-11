Pet of the Week: Gulliver, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Gulliver, a two-year-old male dog at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Gulliver is a playful young dog who loves being around kids. He would be best set in a home with a female dog.

You can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary by visiting them at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane in East Smithfield or by calling them at 570-596-2200.

You can also visit their Wellsboro facility on 11765 US-6 and call them at (570)-724-3687.

For more information about adoptions, email adoptions@animalcaresanctuary.org.