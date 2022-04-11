(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is an older sweetheart from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Hannah is an older cat in search of her forever home. She spends most of her days sleeping, but also enjoys playing from time to time. She can be housed in a place by herself or with other pets. According to ACS, “Some of my best qualities that my human friends say about me are my head bonks, it’s just my way of telling you I’m happy!”.

You can adopt Hannah by calling the Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.