ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a lovable, affectionate sweetheart from the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Harley is up to date on her vaccinations and walks well on a leash, the FLSPCA said. And it doesn’t hurt that she’s generous with her affection, too.

However, the SPCA said that Harley would likely do well in a home with older kids because her excitement may be too much for smaller children. She’ll also do well with other dogs and cats.

Anyone interested in adopting Harley or another pet from the Finger Lakes SPCA can call 607-776-3039.