(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweetheart kitty with a name to match.

Honey is a 3-year-old domestic longhair who will “just melt in your arms”, said Jaime Wolf from the Chemung County SPCA. Honey is a snuggle bug who comes from a home with dogs, so the shelter said she’d do well with dogs again, as well as kids. However, Honey isn’t the biggest fan of other cats.

Anyone interested in adopting Honey or any other pets can contact the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827. You can also just stop by.