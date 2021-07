(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Jasmine at the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Jasmine is a spayed female who is about five years old. She is very local when she gets to know you, but she can be reactive to strangers and is best fit in a quiet home.

If you would like to meet Jasmine, call the Finger Lakes SPAC at 607-776-3039. Appointments are preferred for adoptions and the SPCA is open 11-4 every day except Thursday and Sunday.

Pet of the Week airs every Monday during 18 News at Noon.