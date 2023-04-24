(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Kenzie is a Bull Terrier Mix who is around 2 years old. This sweet baby has been through a lot and is ready to settle down with a loving family. Kenzie was found as a stray last fall near the National Forest in Hector. It took nearly two weeks for a deputy to successfully bring her to safety.

When Kenzie arrived at the Humane Society, the staff discovered she had a heart murmur. The cardiology department at Cornell determined that she had a condition called pulmonic stenosis. Thanks to generous donations, Kenzie was able to receive life-saving surgery and can go home with a lucky family.

Kenzie is very gentle, loving, and affectionate. This happy girl is always ready to greet people with a wagging tail and puppy kisses (especially behind your ears). Kenzie loves other dogs and loves to play. This sweet pup is very excited to be your new best friend.

Kenzie is spayed, up to date on all of her vaccinations, and has a microchip. She has also been tested and treated for worms, fleas, and heartworms. Kenzie is completely ready to go home for an adoption fee of $250.

If you would like to adopt Kenzie, you can call (607)-594-2255, Ext. 201 to make an appointment. You can also stop by for a visit without an appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays or from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, you can visit the Schuyler Humane Society website.