(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a very good girl from the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Little Nova is a 10-month-old Alaskan Klee Kai. This uncommon breed is known for being great with families, and Little Nova is no exception. This girl is very friendly and loves people. Nova’s favorite thing in the world is cuddling, and she can’t wait to snuggle with her new family.

Shelter staff say this smart-as-a-whip girl is a great leash walker and is doing well with potty training. Little Nova is very inquisitive about the world around her. She would enjoy continuing her education and meeting more doggy friends in puppy school.

Little Nova came to the shelter after her previous family could no longer care for her. Her previous family was fairly quiet, so she would probably prefer a family with older children, teens, or adults.

Little Nova is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all of her vaccinations, so she’s ready to be a perfect family dog again. If you’d like to adopt Little Nova, you can call the shelter at 607-594-2255 to schedule a meet-and-greet. You can also stop by the shelter between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, or from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays to visit Little Nova without an appointment.

You can get the adoption process started by filling out an application on the Schuyler County Humane Society’s website.