Pet of the Week: Luna, Chemung County Humane Society

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is an absolute sweetheart tortoiseshell from the Chemung County Humane Society.

Luna is about three years old, and would do best with kids, said Jaime Wolf from the Chemung County SPCA. “She loves everybody, so she’d probably do well with kids. Younger kids, older kids… she’s just an absolute lovebug.” However, a home with dogs or other cats might not be the best fit for Luna.

But Luna has an “all-around personality”, equally loving to cuddle on the couch or play with her string toys.

Plus, Luna is sponsored, so with an approved application, the fee is waived.

The Chemung County Humane Society also has open appointments for its pet vaccine clinics, nail trims, microchipping and ear cleanings. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call or message the Humane Society.

Anyone interested in adopting Luna or another pet can also call the SPCA at 607-782-1827.